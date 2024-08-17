Indiana Pacers up to 14 national TV games in 2024-25, including nine on ESPN and TNT
The Indiana Pacers schedule for the 2024-25 season is out, and it features more national TV outings than last season. After a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024, the Pacers are now a more popular choice for television networks.
Last season, the blue and gold had just one national TV game scheduled when the season started, and it was against the Boston Celtics. When the team reached the In-Season Tournament playoff bracket, they earned more national TV time, but they weren't originally slated to be seen often.
This year, they are going to be in front of a larger audience more frequently. In total, the Pacers have 14 national TV games, including nine on either ESPN or TNT. Here's the full list.
- Friday, October 25: at New York Knicks (7:30 pm ET) on ESPN
- Wednesday, October 30: at Boston Celtics (7:00 pm ET) ESPN
- Friday, November 22: at Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 pm ET) ESPN
- Monday, December 23: at Golden State Warriors (10:00 pm ET) NBA TV
- Thursday, December 26: vs Oklahoma City Thunder (7:00 pm ET) NBA TV
- Friday, December 27: at Boston Celtics (7:30 pm ET) NBA TV
- Tuesday, January 14: vs Cleveland Cavaliers (7:00 pm ET) TNT
- Thursday, January 23: vs San Antonio Spurs in Paris (2:00 pm ET) NBA TV
- Saturday, January 25: at San Antonio Spurs in Paris (12:00 pm ET) ESPN
- Tuesday, February 11: vs New York Knicks (7:30 pm ET) TNT
- Tuesday, March 11: vs Milwaukee Bucks (7:00 pm ET) TNT
- Thursday, March 20: vs Brooklyn Nets (7:30 pm ET) NBA TV
- Wednesday, Match 26: vs Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 pm ET) ESPN
- Thursday, April 10: vs Cleveland Cavaliers (7:00 pm ET) TNT
Indiana has All-NBA talent on its roster in Tyrese Haliburton as well as former All-Star Pascal Siakam. That, combined with their ascent to near-contender status, makes them a worthy national TV squad. They also have upped emotions with many opponents from last season, including the Bucks, Celtics, and Knicks.
Indiana's entire schedule can be found here, and their preseason schedule here.
- Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is finally a winner after a gold medal with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- After a small NBA Draft slide into the second round, Indiana Pacers wing Johnny Furphy has a chip on his shoulder. CLICK HERE.
- Forward Enrique Freeman agrees to a two-way deal with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Andrew Nembhard leaves 2024 Olympics ready for takeoff with Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers