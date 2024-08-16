Indiana Pacers schedule announced for the 2024-25 season
On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers schedule for the 2024-25 season was announced.
Like last season, only 80 of their 82 games can be official because of the NBA Cup. Two more games will be added in mid-December, but the other 80 — including In-Season Tournament action and a trip to Paris — have been put on the calendar.
The Pacers open the season in Detroit against the Pistons on Wednesday, October 23, and they stay on the road and head to New York to battle the Knicks the following Friday. That matchup will be highly anticipated after Indiana and New York met in the second round of the playoffs this past season.
The Pacers home opener is on Sunday, October 27 against the Philadelphia 76ers. That will be a tough test in Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are going to be a strong trio.
In total, the blue and gold have 14 back-to-backs this season. That's one more than last year. They'll play 10 games with a rest advantage, per Positive Residual, but 12 games with a rest disadvantage. Their trip to France makes their schedule slightly different from year's past.
As for national TV games, the Pacers will have 14 this season, and that includes five on ESPN's family of networks. Indiana hosts the reigning champion Boston Celtics for the first time on October 30 and plays them three times in total this season.
Per Positive Residual, the Pacers have the second-easiest schedule. That is accoriding to their strength of schedule metric, which is "An estimate of how difficult a game or a slate of games is. At its core, SOS measures an opponent's win probability against average league competition, given a set of scheduling conditions."
The entire Pacers schedule for 2024-25 can be found here. Their preseason slate was also revealed earlier on Thursday.
