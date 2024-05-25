All Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 3 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 25

The Pacers host the Celtics tonight

Tony East

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against the Indiana Pacers in overtime for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against the Indiana Pacers in overtime for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight and will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. The top-seeded Celtics lead the series 2-0 and were dominant in Game 2, winning by 16.

Indiana needs to find some defensive success if they are going to get back on track in the best-of-seven set. The Pacers haven't lost a game at home since March 18, but the Celtics haven't lost on the road yet in the postseason. Something's got to give tonight, and the blue and gold will hope it goes in their favor.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ABC/ESPN

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are currently +6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 222.5.

Pacers vs Celtics Injury Report

The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. He won't play in the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton (sore left hamstring) is questionable.

The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out and Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) as doubtful.

Key Matchup

Aaron Nesmith vs Jaylen Brown: Brown scored 40 points for Boston in Game 2. He has been on a mission this series and is tough to contain, and Nesmith has been his primary defender.

The former Celtic, who is now a key starter for Indiana, needs to be more effective on the defensive end and play more in control. Nesmith also needs to knock down some shots on offense if the blue and gold are going to keep up. It's a lot to ask, but the young wing is playing a huge role for the Pacers in this series.

