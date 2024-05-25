Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 3 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 25
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight and will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. The top-seeded Celtics lead the series 2-0 and were dominant in Game 2, winning by 16.
Indiana needs to find some defensive success if they are going to get back on track in the best-of-seven set. The Pacers haven't lost a game at home since March 18, but the Celtics haven't lost on the road yet in the postseason. Something's got to give tonight, and the blue and gold will hope it goes in their favor.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ABC/ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are currently +6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 222.5.
Pacers vs Celtics Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. He won't play in the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton (sore left hamstring) is questionable.
The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out and Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) as doubtful.
Key Matchup
Aaron Nesmith vs Jaylen Brown: Brown scored 40 points for Boston in Game 2. He has been on a mission this series and is tough to contain, and Nesmith has been his primary defender.
The former Celtic, who is now a key starter for Indiana, needs to be more effective on the defensive end and play more in control. Nesmith also needs to knock down some shots on offense if the blue and gold are going to keep up. It's a lot to ask, but the young wing is playing a huge role for the Pacers in this series.
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton makes Third-Team All-NBA, earns a larger contract via rookie-scale extension. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton leaves Game 2 vs Boston Celtics with a sore left hamstring. CLICK HERE.
- Historic offensive night for Indiana Pacers leads to historic Game 7 win over New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers can't overcome strong Celtics defense in Game 2, fall behind 0-2 in series. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers