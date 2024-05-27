Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Game 4 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 27
The Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals tonight. The Pacers trail 0-3 in the series and will try to avoid a sweep — they had chances to win twice in this series but have come up short.
Now, they hope to become the first team to come back from down 0-3 in a series, and they don't want their season to end on their home floor in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. "It's a must win for us," Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said of Game 4 on Saturday night. "We've got to give everything that we have."
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, ESPN
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big underdogs as they are currently +7.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 222.5.
Pacers vs Celtics Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. He won't play in the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton (sore left hamstring) is questionable once again, though he didn't play in Game 3.
The Celtics listed Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) as out. Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) and Jrue Holiday (illness) are listed as questionable.
Key Matchup
Myles Turner vs Al Horford: While Turner and Horford don't guard each other all the time, their matchup as starting five men has been fascinating. Horford hit seven three-point shots in Game 3 — more than the Pacers entire team. Turner ducked in near the basket and punished smaller players throughout the night.
Both players have been good at times this series. Whichever one of them rises to the occasion in Game 4 and wins the center battle will improve their team's chance of winning. It won't be easy, though.
