Tyrese Haliburton questionable, Kristaps Porzingis listed out for Game 4 of Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics
On the final NBA injury report published on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers listed star guard Tyrese Haliburton as questionable for Game 4 of their series vs the Boston Celtics.
Haliburton is dealing with a sore left hamstring, and he was unable to play in Game 3. It was the first game the All-NBA guard missed in the playoffs. He dealt with an injury to the same hamstring earlier in the regular season.
"He very much wants to play, desperately wants to play. But the decision on tonight was taken out of his hands earlier in the day," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Haliburton's status before Game 3. "It was determined that tonight was not an option. He is feeling better. We'll see where he is on Monday."
Carlisle didn't have an update on Haliburton's status when asked on Sunday. The guard's official status for Monday is still to be determined, but the injury report says he's questionable. Bennedict Mathurin remains out for the Pacers.
On the Celtics side, former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis is listed as out for Boston. The talented two-way center hasn't played since late April due to a right soleus strain. Reporting from earlier in this series suggested that Poringis could return for Game 4, but Sunday's final injury report still lists him as out.
"I have no idea," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said before Game 3 when asked if Porzingis is on pace to play in Game 4. The Latvian big man was averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in the postseason before the injury.
Jrue Holiday has a non-COVID illness, and he is listed as questionable for the Celtics ahead of Game 4. He had the same injury designation before the last game of the series but was able to play. Luke Kornet, who missed Game 3, is also questionable for Monday's battle with a sprained left wrist.
Boston leads the series 3-0 and will have four chances to win once and advance to the NBA Finals. The Pacers will do everything they can, with or without Haliburton, to fight and stay alive in the best-of-seven set.
