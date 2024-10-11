VIDEO RECAP: Indiana Pacers pick up first preseason win over Cleveland Cavaliers as Bennedict Mathurin shines
The Indiana Pacers picked up the first preseason win in their 2024 slate on Thursday night as they toppled the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.
The Cavs were without several key players. Jarrett Allen was the only starter who played for Cleveland, and he was limited to only hitting the hardwood in the first half. The Pacers played their entire starting five for the first two periods yet were trailing at halftime.
In the second half, though, Indiana's reserves were dominant. They were led by young guard Bennedict Mathurin, who was exceptional. He finished with 25 points on just 12 shot attempts, and his three-point shooting in the second half helped the Pacers create separation on the scoreboard. He flashed his potential from start to finish.
Jarace Walker, a Pacers lottery pick from the 2023 NBA Draft, was also solid. He had 12 points and four rebounds without missing a shot — and his defense was better than it was in Indiana's first preseason game. Between Walker and Mathurin, two recent lottery picks gave the blue and gold a lot to like.
Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson returned from injury and both had their moments — Jackson led the Pacers in blocks while Turner was the team's top scorer at halftime. Both players likely hoped for a better defensive performance, but they did enough to help the team win.
The final score was 129-117, and the Pacers now return home for over a week to close out their preseason slate. You can watch a video recap of the action below.
Indiana next plays Monday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
