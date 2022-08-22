Bleacher Report’s 2016 NBA Re-Draft Respects Brandon Ingram

Bleacher Report revisited and redrafted the 2016 NBA Draft which saw Ben Simmons selected with the first pick of the night. In the Bleacher Report revised Draft six years later, Brandon Ingram sits atop the list. The Pelican star edged out Jaylen Brown, who was taken third in that 2016 draft. Ingram’s stardom has risen tremendously, especially after his playoff performance in the first round versus the Phoenix Suns.

New Orleans Pelicans fans knew how much of a star Brandon Ingram was, but the casual NBA fan got to see just how special he is. In the first playoff appearance of his career, Ingram showed up and showed out averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. The only other players to average these stats in their first six playoff games, are LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Luka Doncic. His stellar play drew immediate praise from the likes of Stephen A. Smith and other prominent National TV media.

If history is any indication then Ingram will only get better from here. In the three years he has been in New Orleans Ingram has averaged nearly 25 points a game, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists a game. That’s a marked improvement compared to his first three years in L.A. when he averaged 16 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3 assists a game. Makes sense for a guy who’s already won Most Improved Player Award in 2020 to keep improving his game year over year. That same year he made the All-Star team for the first time, but none of us think that will be his last. His NBA counterparts certainly don’t think so.

Kevin Durant once said watching Ingram play, “is like I’m looking in a mirror.” That quote was about 6 years ago and 6 years later the two are still linked. Durant recently requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the name that some media members have been circulating as part of a return package for Durant is Brandon Ingram. There have been no such rumors from the Pelicans camp that any discussions between the two teams have taken place. At any rate, it’s high praise for the 24-year-old Ingram to be mentioned with the likes of Kevin Durant, who still is a bonafide superstar in this league.

Ingram has solidified his star power with Pelicans fans and casual fans alike. As he keeps improving and the Pelicans keep winning, there will be many more lists Brandon Ingram finds himself atop of.

