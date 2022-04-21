Pelicans Shootaround Notes, April 21 | Game 3

The New Orleans Pelicans held practice before Friday's Game-3 Western Conference Playoffs matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The New Orleans Pelicans return home after drawing even on their 1st round series with the Phoenix Suns at 1-1. The next two games are slated for this weekend at the Smoothie King Center. In preparation for Game 3, the team practiced today and here are some notable quotes from media session.

Willie Green on his coaching leadership when things were turbulent throughout the season:

“Be consistent with my message. Look at the glass half full rather than half empty. It’s a lot of good that our guys have been doing all season long, but they weren’t getting the results. They continued to be in the gym, work, and enjoy being around each other, continue to have faith and believe in each other."

Coach Green on how dangerous Phoenix is even without Devin Booker:

“They’re extremely dangerous. I wouldn’t call them desperate or wounded. With Booker their dangerous. Without Booker their dangerous. They are well coached, disciplined, and the number 1 team in the NBA for a reason. We’ll approach the game as such.”

Coach Green on how wild the fans will be for these 2 playoff games:

“I’ve experienced it as a player, so I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be crazy in there and we’re excited to play in front of our fans”

CJ McCollum on importance of Game 3 in this series:

“Game 3 is very important, especially when the series is tied 1-1…….we’re looking forward to playing at home in front of our fans and we all understand the importance of this game."

McCollum on how playoff experience helps him in this situation:

"I’ve played in a few Game 3’s, well a lot of Game 3’s so I understand. Nothing is guaranteed. You have to play better at home. Raise the level of intensity. Raise the level of focus and as you get closer to elimination or eliminating a team, the game gets harder."

On the pressure of being a number 1 seed like the Phoenix Suns are:

"There’s pressure on everyone. This is our job and we’re getting paid and we want to win, but when you’re the favorite it’s tougher."

McCollum on the key to preparing the rookies on the team for the playoffs:

“I think they’re just mentally strong. A lot of them are strong in their faith, strong in what they believe in, and strong in their abilities. When you get an opportunity like this you want to take full advantage of it. That’s the underdog mindset and I’m happy to see them playing well and taking full advantage of the occasion."

