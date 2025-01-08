Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Trail Blazers
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The loss ended the Pelicans' two-game winning streak, which tied their season-high. New Orleans welcomed the return of Zion Williamson after the star forward missed 27 straight games with a hamstring injury.
Williamson was on a minutes restriction but played 28 minutes and went 9/15 from the floor. After the game, he told reporters how good it felt to be on the court after nearly a two-month absence. "It felt great to be out there and playing in front of our fans," Williamson told reporters. "I keep learning more and more about my body and listening to the trainers for what I need to do."
Many wondered how the team would manage his workload since his return, and Wednesday's injury report shows the team's intention. The Pelicans have ruled him out of the matchup against the Blazers to allow the star to rest. Williamson has a history of hamstring issues, so it makes sense the team is taking proper precautions with him.
His next chance to play would be Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ironically, around the same time two years ago, Williamson injured his hamstring on the road against the 76ers to end his 2022-2023 season. The expectation is for Williamson to gradually increase his minutes and role strategically throughout the year. New Orleans is 7-30 and has the worst record in the Western Conference.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors