Draymond Green's Statement on Pelicans GM Hire
Warriors forward Draymond Green knows a thing or two about basketball intelligence. The four-time NBA champion is known for his basketball intelligence on the court, and he has become instrumental to the Warriors' dynasty over the past decade. Green went on his podcast to discuss how the New Orleans Pelicans' new executive hire will benefit the organization.
The Pelicans came off a dreadful 21-61 campaign, the second-worst record in franchise history. Former executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, was fired a day after the season ended, and Joe Dumars was quickly hired to replace him. Green thinks the Dumars' hire ushers in a return of intelligent basketball.
"Joe Dumars to the New Orleans Pelicans. Scott Perry to the Sacramento Kings as the general manager. It excited me, because what that said to me is people are ready to get back to basketball," Green said on his podcast. "Like, let's bring back these real basketball minds. That's what those moves said to me."
Dumars was the catalyst behind the Detroit Pistons' Eastern Conference run in the early 2000s, culminating in an NBA championship in 2004. Dumars won the Executive of the Year that season and is now tasked with trying to rebuild the Pelicans, which has a lot of uncertainty surrounding its star player, Zion Williamson.
A recent report suggested the Pelicans' organization has grown weary of Williamson's antics and is considering trading the two-time all-star this offseason. That domino would send off a full-blown rebuild for New Orleans after they traded away former all-star forward Brandon Ingram this offseason. New Orleans will have a high draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
