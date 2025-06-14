14-Year NBA Veteran Calls Pacers-Thunder Game 4 a 'Legacy Moment'
The 2025 NBA Finals have been nothing short of a chess match through three games. With Game 4 tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder look to avoid a 3-1 deficit against the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Game 3 saw the Pacers dominate the fourth quarter, winning 116-107. Indiana won the final 12 minutes by a score of 32-18, providing suffocating defense with run-and-gun offense.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to dominate in the scoring department in Game 3, putting up 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the field. On the other side, Tyrese Haliburton nearly notched a triple-double, putting up 22 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. He did what he does best: create for teammates and distribute at a high pace.
Former New Orleans Pelicans center and 14-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins talked about what Game 4 means for the Thunder. The ESPN analyst focused on Oklahoma City's trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.
"This is a legacy moment for the 'Big 3' of OKC," Perkins said. "This is when you shine, on the big stage. SGA, Chet Holmgren, J-Dub, dammit you on the road. You get it done, you tie this series up, you going to most likely win the championship.
"These [games] are where you become a legend, or have your legendary moments, moments like this: when the odds are stacked against you."
With a win tonight, the Thunder would tie the series up at two games apiece. However, a loss puts them down 3-1 to the Pacers, and no NBA Finals team has come back from such a deficit except for the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers.
