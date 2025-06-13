Josh Hart Reacts to Controversial Tom Thibodeau Decision
The New York Knicks have been all over the headlines over the last few days, as the franchise is seeking to bring in a new head coach. Requesting interviews to speak with top coaches such as Houston's Ime Udoka and Minnesota's Chris Finch, the Knicks are only in this situation since they decided to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Despite leading the team to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, the franchise will go in a different direction starting next season. A move that shocked the NBA world, ex-New Orleans Pelicans forward and current Knicks star Josh Hart came to defense of his coach amid the criticism he has received.
"All yall talking trash about Thibs lame as h***. A different direction was taken but yall should be appreciative for what he did for the team and organization," Hart said in a post to his X account.
Whether it was his lack of trust in New York's bench, causing starters to often play 40+ minutes regularly, or his failing to make lineup adjustments during the postseason, reasons like such have been why many believe Thibodeau had to go. However, Hart took the opportunity to stand up for his head coach, who helped turn him into one of the top role players in the NBA.
At this time, there have been no reports as to what's next for Thibodeau. However, he's still owed over $30 million by the Knicks, so there's no pressing need for him to find a job soon.
