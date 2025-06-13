Pelicans Scoop

Josh Hart Reacts to Controversial Tom Thibodeau Decision

Ex-New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart reacts to controversial decision on ex-New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau

Liam Willerup

Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have been all over the headlines over the last few days, as the franchise is seeking to bring in a new head coach. Requesting interviews to speak with top coaches such as Houston's Ime Udoka and Minnesota's Chris Finch, the Knicks are only in this situation since they decided to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Despite leading the team to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000, the franchise will go in a different direction starting next season. A move that shocked the NBA world, ex-New Orleans Pelicans forward and current Knicks star Josh Hart came to defense of his coach amid the criticism he has received.

"All yall talking trash about Thibs lame as h***. A different direction was taken but yall should be appreciative for what he did for the team and organization," Hart said in a post to his X account.

Whether it was his lack of trust in New York's bench, causing starters to often play 40+ minutes regularly, or his failing to make lineup adjustments during the postseason, reasons like such have been why many believe Thibodeau had to go. However, Hart took the opportunity to stand up for his head coach, who helped turn him into one of the top role players in the NBA.

At this time, there have been no reports as to what's next for Thibodeau. However, he's still owed over $30 million by the Knicks, so there's no pressing need for him to find a job soon.

Related Articles

Surprise Team Expected to Trade Up in NBA Draft for Top Prospect

Ex-NBA Champion’s Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Proclamation

4x NBA All-Star, Ex-Pelican Suspended After Fan Altercation

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News