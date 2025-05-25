14-Year NBA Veteran Claims Tom Thibodeau's Decision Will Lose Him Knicks Job
The New York Knicks find themselves in a spot nobody could've predicted heading into Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers: down 0-2 after playing two straight games at home. After beating the defending champions Boston Celtics, the Knicks have looked lost playing a Pacers team that has more depth than them.
In addition, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has been out-coaching New York's Tom Thibodeau by a wide margin, and that showed in Game 2. Down the stretch last game, Thibodeau benched All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns late in the game, causing many to criticize the move despite his -20 plus-minus. As usual, former NBA Champion and New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins chimed in.
"If or when the Pacers win this series… Thibs decision to bench Towns in the 4th is going to get him fired. I get it he wanted to get some defensive stops but it didn’t work," Perkins shared to his X account.
Thibodeau joined the Knicks for the 2020-21 season, as he helped bring the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Even though the Knicks have been far improved since his arrival, this is a team capable of making the Finals in the East, and running back the same group with Thibodeau might not make sense for the Knicks.
While the decision would be tough, this summer presents an interesting opportunity if the Knicks decide to look elsewhere for their head coach. Top Western Conference coaches Michael Malone and Taylor Jenkins were both fired before the end of the season, and could be good fits to replace Thibodeau if New York goes in that direction.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Swaps $60 Million Celtics Star With Top Defensive Player
ESPN Star's Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement After Thunder-Wolves Game 2
Rising NBA Star Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 'Foul Baiting'