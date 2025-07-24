14-Year NBA Veteran Defends Jonathan Kuminga Amid Warriors Conflict
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the more talked-about teams this NBA offseason due to their moves, or lack thereof. They're the only team in the league that has not signed any free agents, but watched Kevon Looney leave on the open market.
The Warriors' most notable free agent is forward Jonathan Kuminga, who averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists last season. The 22-year-old is a restricted free agent, and while he has plenty of value given his age and production, he has yet to return to Golden State or find a new team.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Kuminga is in no rush to reach a new deal despite free agency having been going on for nearly a month. He hasn't been accepting Golden State's current offers, and the team has received multiple sign-and-trade offers, making his situation a bit murky.
NBA analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins gave his take on the Kuminga situation, defending the young forward. Perkins, a 14-year veteran, believes he deserves a lucrative deal.
"My question to the Warriors, the organization, and Steve Kerr is, why hasn't Steve Kerr embraced this young man?" Perkins said. "Why hasn't he wrapped his arms around him as a guy that y'all drafted with the No. 7 pick?"
"When Steph Curry went out last postseason, the backend of the games against the Timberwolves in the playoffs, [Kuminga] did his thing. So you're developing this young stud who, to me, has an All-NBA-type ceiling. What is the problem?"
Kuminga averaged 20.8 points in the second round against Minnesota. Perkins noted that the 6-foot-7 wing is not only a talented offensive player but an elite defender as well.
