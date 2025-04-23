2x All-NBA Star Calls Out Rudy Gobert After Lakers-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves stunned NBA fans when they blew out the Los Angeles Lakers at home in Game 1 of their first-round matchup. Heading into Game 2, the pressure was on in what some deemed a must-win game for the Lakers to avoid being down 0-2. Luckily, the stars for Los Angeles came through.
Luka Doncic led the way with 31 points, and he and LeBron James both finished just shy of a triple-double in their 94-85 win. While Doncic and James will be complimented for their performances, Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert finds himself in the mix of some criticism following his performance and a recent NBA players' poll.
When talking about the subject of the NBA's most overrated player, former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins said that it's not Tyrese Haliburton, who was voted that in The Athletic's annual NBA players poll, but rather it's Gobert.
"It's Rudy man, it's pretty clear," Cousins said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "You can't be a four-time Defensive Player of the Year and get played off the floor...The thing is, when he won the award, the same thing was happening in the same year."
Gobert finished Game 2's loss to the Lakers with six points and six rebounds, but did have the third-best plus/minus on the team. Regardless, Gobert continues to be under constant criticism for his ability to step out and guard opposing players.
