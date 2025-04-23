NBA Trade Idea Sends Zion Williamson to Eastern Conference Team
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is making more headlines off the court than on the court now. A recent story surfaced about an altercation that took place inside Williamson's home during the end of the regular season, resulting in a woman being arrested for assault. Now, reports say the Pelicans are looking to move the two-time All-Star this offseason.
A trade idea now involves the Chicago Bulls trading for the former No. 1 pick in a package surrounding a few key pieces on their roster. The Bulls finished the season 39-43 but were knocked out in the Play-In Tournament by the Miami Heat. Bringing in a player of Williamson's talent signals that the Bulls look to return to contending in the Eastern Conference.
The trade proposal suggests a package sending center Nikola Vucevic, guard Coby White, and guard Jevon Carter to the Pelicans for Williamson. Vucevic is in the final year of his contract with Chicago but expressed his desire to play for a contending team in the latter part of his career. The 34-year-old center averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds this season.
Health remains a concern for any team that looks to acquire Williamson. The former Duke standout played just 30 games this season, although he averaged career-highs in rebounds, assists, and steals this year. This year marked the fourth season in his six-year career which he's played under 40 games in a season.
Trading Williamson means the Pelicans are in for a full rebuild. The team traded away former all-star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline. Williamson signed a five-year extension with the team in 2022.
