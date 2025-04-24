Pelicans Scoop

2x All NBA-Star's Passionate Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Statement

Former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins had some passionate words for the Celtics' two stars.

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) stand on the court during a timeout during the second half of their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Most championship-contending teams in the NBA are comprised of one best player and then numerous other stars and role players. The Boston Celtics, however, are a bit different than a normal NBA team.

The Celtics don't seem to have one best player, it's more a 1A and 1B type situation with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While some may say that Tatum is the superstar of the team, former New Orleans Pelicans superstar DeMarcus Cousins disagrees.

"I don't know why it ever became a conversation," Cousins said. "That's definitely a J-Kidd move, but it should never even be a conversation. These two guys are teammates, they enjoy being teammates, they mesh well together, they play well together, they lead this team in the perfect way."

Cousins believes that fans shouldn't care who is the better player between Tatum and Brown. Their team is one of the best in the league, and that's all that should matter.

"It shouldn't even be a topic of conversation," Cousins said. " It's definitely a 1A, 1B conversation. If one guy is down, the other one has his back and vice versa. I don't see the issue. I don't see the problem. Just let these guys continue to be great."

With the way things are currently looking, it's hard to predict any team in the NBA Finals besides the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder. Hopefully, the playoffs won't be as automatic as that, and the two teams will face some serious challenges in the process.

