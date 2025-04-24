Breaking: Six-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Pelicans Player, Announces Retirement
Former New Orleans Pelicans guard Jimmer Fredette announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday. Fredette was a college star who parlayed his NCAA tournament run with the BYU Cougars to become a lottery pick for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2011. He would quickly be traded to the Sacramento Kings on draft night, where he began his career.
Fredette announced his retirement via his Instagram page, reflecting on his basketball journey. "Basketball has taken me all around this world: from Glens Falls NY, to BYU, the NBA, China, Greece, and even Team USA at the Olympics!" Fredette wrote.
"This game and my love for it has shaped me into the person I am today and for that I am forever grateful. So many memories and amazing moments. It wasn't always easy, but it was always worth it! The next journey starts now."
The 36-year-old sharpshooter played for the Pelicans during the 2014-2015 season. Fredette appeared in 50 games, averaging 3.6 points and 1.2 assists per game. San Antonio picked him up the following season before waiving him during the preseason. Fredette played for five teams in his six seasons in the NBA.
After the NBA, he played overseas in China and Greece and was named MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2017. Next, the former BYU star participated in the American National 3x3 team, leading the U.S. team to gold medals in 2022 and 2023. Fredette injured himself in the 2024 Summer Olympics and was forced to miss the remainder.
