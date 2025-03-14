4x NBA All-Star Calls Out Hypocrisy in LeBron James Incident
Former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins was once labeled as one of the NBA's biggest villains.
No matter what Cousins did on the court, he had a certain label that he couldn't shed. It was a label that Cousins felt was hypocritical, especially when comparing his actions to others in the league.
Recently, LeBron James made waves when he confronted ESPN star Stephen A. Smith during a Lakers game. It was a moment that James wasn't penalized for, which Cousins was shocked by.
Via @boogiecousins: "It’s cool when they do it , it’s a problem when I do it…I was called a villain, bully,thug when I confronted a reporter for speaking on my family. Got suspended fined and eventually traded. I Look forward to getting my lick back! "
The incident Cousins is referencing was in 2016, when he was fined $50,000 due to his behavior toward the media.
Stephen A. Smith actually responded to Cousins' comments stating that while he agrees with him, there's a big difference: Cousins doesn't have his son playing in the NBA.
Via @stephenasmith: "Your family was NOT on an NBA roster, playing on the same team as his father, who’s one of the top-two players in history. But you point still has merit.!"
In all honesty, as hypocritical as the situation may be, too much conversation has been made about the moment. The NBA has far bigger storylines to talk about, and the league is only a month away from the NBA Playoffs.
