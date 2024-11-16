Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Pelicans
The New Orleans and Los Angeles Lakers both face off in a back-to-back tonight after both teams narrowly won their first games of the NBA cup. Since it's a back-to-back, there are some questions on who is going to play on either side.
Last night against the San Antonio Spurs, Anthony Davis had a tremendous performance where he put up 40 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal on 54/50/83 shooting from the field. Davis has been an absolute menace and MVP candidate for the Lakers this season. Through 11 games, he's averaged: 31.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals on 56/42/80 shooting from the field.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially listed Davis on the injury report as probable with left plantar fasciitis. It's a great sign for the Lakers, and a very unfortunate one for the Pelicans as they remain shorthanded.
With Daniel Theis being the starting center for the Pelicans, it's going to take a committee approach to stop Davis. However, no one has really done that yet this season, so it's easier said than done. Without Zion Williamson on the court either, the Pelicans will be incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Lakers.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
