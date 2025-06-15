Boston Celtics Should Target Pelicans Free Agent
No one expected the Boston Celtics to lose convincingly in the second round of the NBA playoffs, but it happened. Now, the team has a major fallout in terms of balancing finances under the new CBA.
With that in mind, the team has to make some major moves.
Many are expecting the Celtics to have to trade Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis as they navigate around the new CBA. However, if the team could figure out a way to make things work with the New Orleans Pelicans, there are some interesting options.
One free agent on the Pelicans that Boston could look at is Bruce Brown. He's currently on a $22.5 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent with New Orleans having his early bird rights. However, Brown would be a perfect Swiss Army bench player for the Celtics, capable of guarding multiple positions.
Last season, Brown averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 steals on 42/33/82 shooting from the field. Some are expecting the Pelicans to send him away via a sign-and-trade.
In a perfect world, the Celtics could make a trade for a Trey Murphy III or a Herb Jones. However, when it comes to targeting a free agent, Bruce Brown should be one of the top names in mind for any championship-contending team's mind, not just the Boston Celtics.
The NBA free agency begins officially on July 6.
