Brandon Ingram's Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Pelicans
Somehow, the incredibly shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans almost had a chance at defeating the first-seeded Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
It was a game that came down to the very final buzzer that unfortunately didn't go the Pelicans' way. Brandon Ingram had a chance to make a game-winning shot, but ultimately passed it to Trey Murphy III. Murphy's shot was more difficult than Ingram's and he ended up missing, resulting in a Pelicans' loss.
The final moment of the game haunted Ingram postgame because he knew he should have taken the final shot.
"I should have shot the damn ball," Ingram said after the game.
Ingram put up 18 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds on 44/29/50 shooting from the field. While he's the star player of the team, Murphy was the hot hand that night and it wasn't an awful decision to let him shoot the final shot. Murphy had 24 points on 5/9 shooting from deep, he just couldn't hit the final three-pointer of the night.
As the Pelicans dropped to the Warriors, their record dropped to 4-13. They're on a four-game losing streak and are the 14th seeded team in the Western Conference. No one could have predicted the team to struggle this much after they acquired Dejounte Murray, but injuries haven't been kind to the Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans' next opponent will be the Indiana Pacers on November 25.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors