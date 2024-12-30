Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans will end their five-game homestand on Monday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans has the worst record in the league after losing 23 of its last 26 games, including nine straight losses. The Pelicans have had two separate nine-game losing streaks this year.
Lack of health was a significant catalyst for the Pelicans' struggles early this year. Brandon Ingram remains sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered on December 7th against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans provided an update on the former all-star last week, stating he is still in the recovery phase of his rehabilitation program.
Ingram will be out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
The former No. 2 overall pick has been away from the team for much of the past couple of weeks, not attending games during this current home stand. Ingram was seen at Pelicans practice on Sunday, doing individual work on equipment machines. He leads the team in scoring this year, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
New Orleans has struggled offensively much of the year, averaging near the bottom of the league in scoring and field goal percentage.
Los Angeles is a stout defensive team, so again, not having Ingram on the court presents a challenge for New Orleans to score consistently. The Pelicans announced Ingram would be re-evaluated in approximately 2 weeks, so New Orleans will still be without the former all-star for some more time.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center.
