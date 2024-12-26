Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram will miss his seventh straight game on Thursday when the Pelicans host the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center. The former all-star forward suffered an ankle injury on December 7th against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 18 appearances this year, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
Without Ingram in the lineup this year, the Pelicans are winless, and with a 5-25 overall record, they are last in the Western Conference. New Orleans has made the postseason two of the last three seasons, but with this season's horrendous start, there is serious doubt that it will happen again.
Moving forward, the roster also remains in serious doubt, including with Ingram in New Orleans. The Pelicans are currently over the luxury tax for this season, and the franchise has never paid the tax in its history. The former Most Improved Player is playing in the final year of his contract after failing to reach an extension with the Pelicans.
Ingram has dealt with injury concerns for much of his career, playing in 64 games, the most since his rookie season in the league. The Pelicans reportedly shopped him this past offseason, but there was little interest in a major trade happening. Ingram is making approximately $36 million this season, with hopes he can sign a maximum deal worth $50 per season moving forward. As the trade deadline approaches, more teams may be interested in his services, given his scoring ability and expiring contract this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
