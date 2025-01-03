Pelicans Scoop

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans listed Brandon Ingram on the injury report vs the Washington Wizards

Dec 13, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after losing their 11th straight game on Wednesday night. They host the equally struggling Washington Wizards, who, like the Pelicans, have won just one game on the road this year. New Orleans will again be without some key players on Friday, including star forward Brandon Ingram.

The former No. 2 overall pick will miss his 11th straight game on Friday since injuring his ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 7th. Ingram is progressing through his rehab and was seen on the practice court Thursday, where he was getting some shots up. Pelicans head coach Willie Green gave reporters a little insight on his progress.

"He's doing well and continuing on his path of rehabilitation with his ankle," Green said about Ingram. "He can do more and more. He's antsy to do something, so he's on the floor shooting today." Ingram's absence removes a big punch from the Pelicans' firepower, with the two-time all-star still leading the team in scoring at 22.2 points per game.

Without Ingram, New Orleans will need to match the Wizard's Jordan Poole's scoring prowess. Poole has five straight games of 25+ points and 5+ three-pointers for Washington. New Orleans will need Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum to continue shouldering much of the team's offensive load without Ingram.

This season was pivotal for directing Ingram's future in the league. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, and many think the Pelicans will trade the talented forward before this year's trade deadline in February.

Tip-off for Friday night's game is 7:00 p.m. CST.

