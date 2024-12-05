Brandon Ingram's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans return home to face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. New Orleans lineup on a game-by-game basis has been a guessing game every night. Only two Pelicans players have played all 22 games this year, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green.
The Pelicans released their injury report for the Suns game, and there is much uncertainty surrounding who will play. Star forward Brandon Ingram was initially listed as questionable with right calf soreness, but has since been upgraded to available. Ingram missed his sixth game of the season in Monday night's loss to the Hawks, but he went through a full practice on Wednesday. The Pelicans are 0-6 this season when Ingram doesn't play.
Ingram has been in the news recently for switching his agency from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports, led by Rich Paul. The move is seen as a way for the former All-Star to streamline his future, whether with the Pelicans or on another team. Ingram is playing this season on the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
New Orleans also hopes to get Herb Jones back from injury. The All-NBA defender missed the last 18 games with a shoulder injury. His return would help a struggling Pelicans defense get stops and turn those into easier buckets on offense. New Orleans is last in the league in points per game.
The Suns will be without superstar forward Kevin Durant, who injured his ankle in Tuesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
