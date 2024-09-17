Brandon Ingram Should Hope New Orleans Pelicans Don’t Trade Him to This Team
There may not have been a player involved in more trade rumors during the 2024 NBA offseason than New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
Heading into the final season on his contract and Embroiled in extension talks with the team, a trade would make the most sense for both sides. The No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft no longer looks to be part of the team’s long-term plans.
Finding a fit for Ingram with how the roster is currently constructed is tough. With the addition of Dejounte Murray to be the lead guard, the ball won’t be in the forward’s hands nearly as much.
Schematically, he isn’t an ideal fit offensively. A high-volume 3-point shooter, such as Trey Murphy, would be a much better fit alongside Murray, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson and a big man.
That is part of the reason why Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes the Cleveland Cavaliers would be the worst landing spot for the former All-Star should a trade be consummated.
On the surface, the two franchises seem like ideal trade partners. The Cavaliers will struggle to reach their ceiling with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both being in the lineup given their limited and somewhat overlapping skill sets offensively.
Their biggest need is on the wing. Coincidentally, that is where the Pelicans have a log jam while having a need in the middle.
The main framework of a deal could be Allen-for-Ingram theoretically filling holes on each roster. Allen would be a great addition, filling a need at the five-spot.
But, Bailey cautions this would be a bad outcome for the talented wing given some of the same issues facing him in New Orleans would exist in Cleveland.
“As a pure talent play, he doesn't make much more of an impact than Allen (if he does at all). And his need to have the ball to score or create might make him clash with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. There's already tons of usage tied up in those two, and Mobley's development might require some more too,” the Bleacher Report NBA writer said.
After working out a long-term deal with Donovan Mitchell, it is clear he and the franchise are on the same page. A swap centered around Darius Garland and Ingram would have made more sense for the Cavaliers, but that is a non-starter for the Pelicans now that they have their lead guard in Murray.
Trade rumors centered around the former Duke product will continue until something is done. This is going to be a storyline dominating headlines until progress is made in one way or another.