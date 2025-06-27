Breaking: New Orleans Pelicans Sign Hunter Dickinson After 2025 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans have come under heavy criticism during the 2025 NBA Draft, in main part due to a trade they made to acquire the 13th pick and select Derik Queen from Maryland. The Pelicans parted ways with their 23rd overall pick and a 2026 unprotected first from either New Orleans or Milwaukee to trade up for Queen.
However, that's a decision Joe Dumars and the organization seem willing to stand by, as they also added Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma with the seventh overall pick. Now, with the draft over, the Pelicans have decided to make some moves in the undrafted free agent market.
The Pelicans have agreed to a two-way deal with Kansas Jayhawks star center Hunter Dickinson, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Dickinson started his career with the Michigan Wolverines, earning All-American honors as a freshman. He then played three total seasons there before transferring to Kansas, but didn't see much team success in those two years.
This past season with the Jayhawks, Dickinson averaged 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game across 34 contests. Already 24 years old and set to be 25 in November, Dickinson is only a few months younger than new teammate Zion Williamson.
Under the NBA's two-way rules, Dickinson will be allowed to play a maximum of 50 games with the Pelicans and will spend the rest of his time with the G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.
