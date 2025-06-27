BREAKING: Pelicans Select Big East Wing 40th Overall In 2025 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans made their first selection of the 2025 NBA Draft’s second round, Georgetown wing Micah Peavy with the 40th overall pick.
The pick was somewhat of a surprise, as Peavy was slotted to be taken between the 45th and 55th picks in most reputable mocks. However, Peavy has emerged as a late-stage riser in the days leading up to this year’s draft.
Peavy played five seasons of collegiate basketball, committing to Texas Tech and playing his freshman year there before transferring to play the next three seasons at TCU. Peavy transferred to Georgetown as a graduate transfer ahead of the 2024-25 season and averaged 17.2 assists, 5.8 points, and 3.6 rebounds in 32 starts with the Hoyas.
Peavy earned first-team All-Big East honors in his lone season in the conference. Before his stint at Georgetown, Peavy's season high scoring average was just 10.9 points per game during his junior season at TCU.
"Just feel like I impacted the game at that end of the floor better than anybody in the country, so I just can't wait to show that at the NBA level," Peavy told ESPN after being selected. "This journey was a marathon, you know. Five years in college. I just thank my family and my coaches. Everybody who's been a part of this. I thank God. This is crazy. This is my dream."
