BREAKING: Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Makes Trade With Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have made a trade just one day ahead of the 2024-2025 season trade deadline.
Daniel Theis has been a center for the Pelicans this season starting in nine games and seeing action in 38 games total. Theis is on the move after only one season with the Pelicans.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Theis was reportedly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday afternoon. The Pelicans desperately needed to make a move ahead of the deadline considering they were above $1.4M in luxury tax. Following this trade, they are now below. Theis was on an expiring contract that was worth $2.1M.
The Pelicans also had to give up draft compensation in this trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although this trade isn’t the flashiest trade, it will help the Pelicans in the long run with cap and even free agency.
The Pelicans big man got the chance to say goodbye to his teammates after a Wednesday shoot-around where the team huddled up ahead of the public announcement.
Theis was averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists this season for the Pelicans before being traded. He was also shooting 47/24/84 from the field. His final game with the Pelicans was against the Mavericks on January 29th which resulted in a loss, in that game he finished with two points and five rebounds.
