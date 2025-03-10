Pelicans Scoop

Breaking: Pelicans Sign Former Lakers, Clippers Player

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly signed former top-ten pick Mo Bamba

Logan Struck

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) watches from the bench in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) watches from the bench in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Amid a 2024-25 season of injuries and many losses, the New Orleans Pelicans are holding out hope. With star forward Zion Williamson still leading the charge, the Pelicans continue to build up the roster as much as possible.

The Pelicans are riding a four-game losing streak after getting narrowly defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling to 17-48 on the season. Following the loss, however, the Pelicans have reportedly added some fresh talent.

Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pelicans are signing 26-year-old center Mo Bamba to a 10-day contract.

Bamba most recently played for the LA Clippers, where he averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in just 12.6 minutes through 28 games this season. Bamba was drafted to the Orlando Magic sixth overall in 2018, spending four-and-a-half seasons there before getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bamba's career-best year came in 2021-22 when he averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game in Orlando while shooting 48% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles Clippers center Mo Bamba (4)
Dec 1, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Mo Bamba (4) gets the rebound against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Outside of standout rookie Yves Missi, the Pelicans' center depth is very thin, so adding a 7-footer into the bench rotation should be a great addition. A veteran like Bamba could certainly earn a rest-of-season contract with the Pelicans if he is given ample opportunity during his ten-day deal.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News