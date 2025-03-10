Breaking: Pelicans Sign Former Lakers, Clippers Player

7-footer Mo Bamba has agreed to a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and Greer Love told ESPN. Bamba averaged 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Clippers this season before posting 21 points and 15 rebounds a game in the G League. pic.twitter.com/KNf96vRQPe