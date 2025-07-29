CJ McCollum's Future With Wizards Revealed After Pelicans Trade
The Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans made an interesting trade ahead of the NBA Draft, where the Pelicans sent CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Wizards for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey. The Wizards then turned around and traded Olynyk to the Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley (who they waived), and another second-round pick.
The Pelicans believe they upgraded their backcourt by bringing in Jordan Poole, according to Varun Shankar of the Washington Post. But why would the Wizards make this deal for another higher-priced veteran and only get a few second-round picks?
According to Shankar, McCollum and Khris Middleton, another veteran the Wizards recently acquired, aren't in the team's plans for the future. However, they seem to really value the leadership of those two in the building.
The Wizards believe that "both can be positive influences for the organization’s young talent. The veterans’ heady play could provide on-court stability for an occasionally disorganized team," per Shankar. "Middleton and McCollum are also well-respected for their professionalism and could serve as role models to learn from and emulate."
It helps that both McCollum and Middleton are on expiring contracts, which will be nearly $64 million coming off the books next offseason. Marvin Bagley III, who signed a minimum contract this offseason, will also be off the books. That's over $66 million in spending room for next offseason.
Because the Wizards are still in the early stages of a rebuild, they're unlikely to star-chase with that open salary space, but they could be takers for bad contracts if the right draft capital is attached, like the Brooklyn Nets did this offseason with Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann.
