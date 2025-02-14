CJ McCollum's Statement After Massive 43 Point Game in Pelicans-Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans were looking to avoid their 11th straight loss on Wednesday night heading into the all-star break.
New Orleans already has three separate double-digit losing streaks this year in a miserable season so far. The Sacramento Kings already beat the Pelicans on Wednesday night, but New Orleans got revenge with a 140-133 overtime win on Thursday.
CJ McCollum finished with a game-high 43 points, including a franchise-record 11 points in overtime to help the Pelicans snap their losing streak. McCollum started the game slow, scoring six points in the first half, but came alive in the second half to catapult New Orleans to the win. The veteran guard told reporters postgame the need for him to be aggressive in the victory.
"I gotta be more aggressive. I was out there bullshitting honestly... I work too hard to just run corner to corner and not be involved in the action", McCollum said after the game.
New Orleans needed every bit of his scoring, with Zion Williamson out for return-to-play conditioning, Dejounte Murray lost for the season with an Achilles injury, and Brandon Ingram traded to the Toronto Raptors. On paper, the Pelicans boasted an impressive roster of talent, but injuries prevented that group from playing one game together this year.
McCollum has picked up his scoring with all the injuries on the team and has scored at least 30 points in three of his last five games. For the season, the veteran guard averages 22 points and 3.8 assists per game. New Orleans heads into the all-star break with a 13-42 record.
