The New Orleans Pelicans lost another close home game, this time to the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 on Monday night. Monday's loss is the 10th straight for New Orleans, as they have lost all five games on their home stand and will now head on the road. The Pelicans had their chances late, but turnovers and missed shots were their undoing against the Clippers.
Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray had one of his best games in a New Orleans uniform since being acquired this summer in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The former all-star guard finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals. Murray has been turnover-prone in December, logging three games with at least seven turnovers.
On Monday, the Seattle, Washington native committed four turnovers and did a much better job protecting the basketball. Murray missed a month-and-a-half after fracturing his left hand during the Pelicans' regular-season opener against the Chicago Bulls. Many questioned if he might have returned too soon after seeing some of his struggles shooting and handling the basketball.
Murray addressed the media following Monday's loss to briefly discuss his health during the team's losing streak.
"No excuses", Murray told reporters postgame. "A lot of things going on. Still trying to get healthy, dealing with little things, but at the end of the day I'm not that guy that's going to come to media when we lose, 'Oh I'm hurt and dealing with this or that'. That's the cop-out way."
Getting healthy has been an issue for the Pelicans all season long. New Orleans is without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Jose Alvarado, and guys like Murray, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones have already missed significant time this season. At 5-28, many think the season is already a lost cause. Williamson is close to a return to the court, but it may be too little and too late to salvage what's left of the year.
New Orleans next travels to Miami to battle the Heat on Wednesday evening.
