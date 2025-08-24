Does Trading Trey Murphy III to the Golden State Warriors Make Sense?
The New Orleans Pelicans followed up one of the best seasons in franchise history with one of the worst, and fell three spots in the NBA Draft lottery on top of that. With their seventh overall pick, the Pelicans selected Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears. Additionally, they traded up to the 13th pick to select Maryland center Derik Queen, making a controversial trade as a result.
Now, heading into the 2025-26 season, the Pelicans have a roster featuring newcomers in Fears and Queen to go along with offseason acquisitions Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and Saddiq Bey. After trading away the rights to their 2026 first-round pick, New Orleans could be all in, but what happens if things go south?
Looking at the Pelicans' roster, perhaps the most intriguing player from a trade standpoint would be Trey Murphy III. Entering his fifth season, Murphy is set to begin a four-year, $112 million contract with New Orleans, a bargain given how the salary cap is rising and the caliber of player he is.
Recently, in a report by NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors have expressed interest in Murphy as a trade target. The most likely outcome for this happening would be a trade deadline deal involving Jonathan Kuminga, assuming the Pelicans were out of the playoff race and looking to retool.
However, would this make sense for New Orleans?
Breaking Down A Trey Murphy III To Golden State Trade
Looking at what the trade package from Golden State for Murphy would look like, it'd likely feature Kuminga, either Gui Santos or Quinten Post, and some form of draft capital. For the sake of this scenario, let's say it's two first-round picks.
Without a doubt, this would be a win for the Warriors, who'd get a player that fits their system better and can shoot the ball more effectively, which is important with the limitations of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. However, what about New Orleans?
Kuminga might be a downgrade from Murphy, but he is about two years younger and has more upside due to his athleticism. Additionally, it appears that Kuminga won't be reaching his full potential in Golden State, so perhaps New Orleans can unlock that for him. Adding some first-round picks to the equation will also sweeten the pot, especially depending on how far out they are (e.g., 2028, 2030).
However, the Pelicans could also receive better offers around the league, such as adding a younger player and someone on an expiring contract, rather than a player like Kuminga, who could be locked into a long-term deal. If the Pelicans and Warriors do enter negotiations regarding Murphy, New Orleans should play hardball.
