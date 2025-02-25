ESPN Star Blasts NBA Star Zion Williamson Over Weight
From the moment Zion Williamson was drafted into the NBA in 2019, the conversation surrounding him has always been about his weight.
The narratives around Williamson have become unfair to a certain degree, to where it seems like there's more conversation about his on-court performance than there is about his weight. According to a 2022 report by Will Guillory of The Athletic, the star forward even has a "weight clause" in his contract.
"According to a NOLA.com report, Williamson’s contract features a clause that states he will have weigh-ins throughout his deal to measure his combined weight and body fat percentage to ensure it doesn’t exceed a total of 295," Guillory said in 2022. "If it does, guaranteed money in Williamson’s extension, which kicks in at the start of the 2023-24 season, can be reduced."
The conversation has reached a point to where ESPN star Shannon Sharpe can no longer stand it.
During an episode of Sharpe's podcast, "Nightcap", he blasted Williamson for having a career so surrounded by a conversation about his weight.
"The only thing that is sustainable is self-motivation because you get so but you get enough money, then it won't move you," Sharpe said. "LeBron James played like he ain't got a dime. Michael Jordan played like he didn't have a dime."
Sharpe hopes that at some point, Williamson will lose weight not because of the contractual incentive, but because he's tired of hearing so many people talk about it.
"At what point, how much money do I need? I just hope he gets it and says, ‘You know what? Da** it. Enough of this. This is embarrassing," Sharpe said. "I'm a professional athlete, and these people got to put clauses in my contract. I'm making 200 million, and they gotta incentivize it, just so I can get it’. Let that sink in."
According to Michael C. Wright of ESPN, Williamson now weighs 264 pounds, which would be the lightest weight he's ever been since being drafted by the Pelicans.
Hopefully, Zion's newfound weight is the start of a journey that gets all of his critics to finally become silenced about his health.
"I hope this is the one time in 2025 that Zion... 'Enough is enough. Let me go on to be what I'm supposed to be, an All-NBA, a perennial All-Star.' That's what he should be. A perennial," Sharpe said.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors