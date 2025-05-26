ESPN Star, Ex-Pelicans Player Was Wrong About Knicks After Game 3
The New York Knicks found themselves in a tough spot on Sunday night, heading to Indiana for Game 3 against the Pacers down 2-0 in the series. Despite having home court advantage, that no longer mattered after the Pacers pulled off two upset wins. Furthermore, it appeared that the Pacers would take Game 3 when they led by 20 points toward the end of the second quarter.
However, the Knicks stormed back, outscoring the Pacers by 16 points in the fourth quarter, as Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his points in the fourth to lead to a 106-100 victory. As mentioned, it seemed as though Indiana had the win, leading ESPN star and ex-New Orleans Pelicans player Kendrick Perkins to share a take that aged poorly.
"Brunson and Kat going out weak. Both are in their feelings for whatever reason and it’s embarrassing to watch. The careless turnovers, bad body language, horrible leadership and most importantly getting PUNKED!!!" Perkins shared on his X account.
Towns ended the game with 24 points and 15 rebounds, being the X factor in New York's win, while Jalen Brunson hit all 10 of his free throw attempts and scored 23 points despite dealing with foul trouble. Therefore, they've proved Perkins wrong this time around.
Even though Perkins might've been proved wrong, the Knicks still have some work to do to get the series back in their favor. With the series 2-1, Game 4 stays in Indiana on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Former Warriors, Pelicans Coach Receives Major International Job
NBA Trade Idea Swaps $60 Million Celtics Star With Top Defensive Player
ESPN Star's Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement After Thunder-Wolves Game 2