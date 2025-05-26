Pelicans Scoop

ESPN Star, Ex-Pelicans Player Was Wrong About Knicks After Game 3

Ex-New Orleans Pelicans player and ESPN star Kendrick Perkins was wrong about the New York Knicks after their Game 3 win

Liam Willerup

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks found themselves in a tough spot on Sunday night, heading to Indiana for Game 3 against the Pacers down 2-0 in the series. Despite having home court advantage, that no longer mattered after the Pacers pulled off two upset wins. Furthermore, it appeared that the Pacers would take Game 3 when they led by 20 points toward the end of the second quarter.

However, the Knicks stormed back, outscoring the Pacers by 16 points in the fourth quarter, as Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his points in the fourth to lead to a 106-100 victory. As mentioned, it seemed as though Indiana had the win, leading ESPN star and ex-New Orleans Pelicans player Kendrick Perkins to share a take that aged poorly.

"Brunson and Kat going out weak. Both are in their feelings for whatever reason and it’s embarrassing to watch. The careless turnovers, bad body language, horrible leadership and most importantly getting PUNKED!!!" Perkins shared on his X account.

Towns ended the game with 24 points and 15 rebounds, being the X factor in New York's win, while Jalen Brunson hit all 10 of his free throw attempts and scored 23 points despite dealing with foul trouble. Therefore, they've proved Perkins wrong this time around.

Even though Perkins might've been proved wrong, the Knicks still have some work to do to get the series back in their favor. With the series 2-1, Game 4 stays in Indiana on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University's football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he's constantly sharing his thoughts.

