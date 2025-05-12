ESPN Star Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Prediction After Warriors-Wolves
Can the Minnesota Timberwolves win an NBA championship?
On Saturday night, the Timberwolves outlasted the Golden State Warriors 102-97 to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.
The Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards, who scored 36 points and Julius Randle, who secured a triple double, scoring 24 points to go along with 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.
With Steph Curry likely to miss Game 4 coupled with the recent dominant displays from Edwards and Randle, the Timberwolves have a huge opportunity to advance to their second consecutive Western Conference Finals berth...but one prominent NBA media member believes the train may not stop there for the Edwards, Randle, and co.
Former New Orleans Pelicans big man and current ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins believes the Timberwolves will not only surge past the Warriors but have a real chance to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in the next round, thanks to the one-two punch of Edwards and Randle.
"Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards playing the way that they're playing right now as a duo, not only are they going to win this series, but they have a legit chance at going to the NBA Finals."
Edwards, Randle, and the Timberwolves look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 5 on Monday night with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST from the Chase Center in San Francisco.