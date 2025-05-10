NBA Star Zion Williamson's Latest Appearance Revealed
Monday night's NBA lottery drawing could shift the hopes of one basketball franchise that lands the top overall pick. Duke star Cooper Flagg is the consensus to be drafted number one overall, and 14 NBA teams hope their team is chosen to take the dynamic forward. One of those teams is the New Orleans Pelicans, who have won the lottery odds twice in their franchise history.
The last time the Pelicans picked number one overall, New Orleans chose another Duke standout, Zion Williamson, as the top choice in the 2019 draft. Six years later, sources reveal Williamson will be the team's representative at Monday night's lottery reveal. His presence there could strongly indicate the team's commitment to him in the future.
New Orleans capped off a dismal 21-61 season and promptly fired their executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, one day after the season ended. The Pelicans hired former Detroit Pistons top executive Joe Dumars to replace Griffin in the front office. Many speculated whether Dumars would look to move on from the often-injured Pelicans star.
A report earlier this summer revealed Dumars would move on from the two-time all-star saying, "ownership will mandate Dumars to keep [head coach] Willie Green and trade Zion." During his introductory press conference last month, Dumars denied that report, saying, "If I did, nobody told me," regarding the alleged mandate.
Williamson played in just 30 games this year, marking the fourth time in his six-year career that he played less than 40 games in a season. The former Duke standout did average career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, but his lack of availability raises questions about whether the Pelicans want to continue committing to him long-term.
New Orleans traded away former all-star Brandon Ingram before the All-Star break amid contract disputes between both sides. The Pelicans now must decide if they want to hitch their wagon to Zion for the future or if a top draft selection could have the franchise looking to start a full rebuild in New Orleans.
Related Articles
New Report on Willie Green's Future With Pelicans
New Report on NBA Legend Joining Pelicans Front Office