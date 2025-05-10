Newest Mock Draft Diminishes Pelicans Cooper Flagg Chances
Next month's NBA Draft features former Duke star Cooper Flagg as the prize among the lottery hopefuls. The lottery selections will be chosen for the draft order this year on Monday. The New Orleans Pelicans have a 12.1% chance of securing the number one draft selection.
New Orleans has won the lottery twice in its franchise, first selecting Anthony Davis in 2012 and then Zion Williamson in 2019. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently posted a mock draft predicting all lottery teams' draft projections and selections.
According to Wasserman, New Orleans will miss out on the top lottery pick this season, instead securing the eighth spot and taking Maryland center Derik Queen.
"How Dumars views Zion Williamson is another big question that could play a role in the team's draft plans," Wasserman explains in his latest draft piece.
"Regardless, Derik Queen could look like the best player available to New Orleans. And scouts who thought highly of Queen before the NCAA tournament should only feel more confident after Maryland's Sweet 16 exit. His three three-point makes and 27-point game against No. 1 seed Florida could have only helped turn some of the skeptics."
New Orleans' selection in the draft could go a long way to determining the future of star forward Zion Williamson, who battled another injury-filled season. Williamson has two years remaining on his current contract, which he signed in 2012. The former No. 1 overall pick did post career highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots, but only played in 30 games this year.
The Pelicans faced a similar dilemma in 2019 when the team won the lottery but traded away then-star forward Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Pelicans do win the rights to draft Flagg, a similar move could be made to find a new home for Williamson.
