ESPN Star Makes Wild LeBron James, Cooper Flagg Statement

Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins makes wild LeBron James and Cooper Flagg statement

Liam Willerup

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
As of right now, Cooper Flagg hasn't yet become an NBA player, despite the overwhelming reporting that the Dallas Mavericks will select him with the first overall selection in Wednesday's NBA Draft. After reclassifying and starring for the Duke Blue Devils this past season, he showed all the makings of a bona fide top pick in the NBA.

In this pre-draft process, despite nobody doubting whether he should be the first-overall pick or not, he has started to draw comparisons to NBA legends. Some names thrown out have been the likes of Kawhi Leonard or Andrei Kirilenko. However, ESPN star and ex-New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back on his wild Flagg comparison.

"If LeBron James and Kevin Garnett had a baby, you'd get Cooper Flagg," Perkins said during ESPN's coverage ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Perkins never holds back when making bold predictions, and didn't do so here when comparing Flagg to two of the best players in the NBA from the past two decades. James needs no introduction, as the league's all-time scorer and debated as the best ever, while Garnett was a defensive anchor who had a versatile offensive game that helped him win an MVP and an NBA Finals as well.

Reaching the levels of Garnett and James would make Flagg a no-doubt generational type player, and he's likely headed to a team where he can contend right away. While Kyrie Irving will miss a significant amount of time, there's still Anthony Davis and the rest of the role players in Dallas to help.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

