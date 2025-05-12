New Report on Potential Unexpected Team for Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
A new report surfaced on Monday night that could change the NBA's landscape. ESPN's Shams Charania revealed on his social media that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is "open-minded about whether his best fit is remaining in Milwaukee—or playing elsewhere. "
The 30-year-old Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season, opening the possibility that the former MVP now wants a chance to win elsewhere. While the other 29 teams would love an opportunity to acquire the former NBA Finals MVP, only a handful of teams have the players and/or draft capital for such a move.
Rumors circulated after the season that teams like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs were teams to look out for in the potential Antetokounmpo sweepstakes this summer. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently announced another team to watch for this summer, the New Orleans Pelicans.
"The other team to watch, the New Orleans Pelicans. Why would I say to watch the New Orleans Pelicans? Because the New Orleans Pelicans control the next three drafts of the Milwaukee Bucks", Windhorst explained.
He continued, "If you're going to do a deal with the Bucks and you want to open the door for them to do a rebuild, you may have to go to New Orleans, try to get the Milwaukee stuff out of New Orleans, and then offer it back to the Bucks."
The Pelicans could entice Milwaukee with draft picks and young players in any deal for Antetokounmpo. New Orleans has a chance for a high draft pick in this year's draft and has won the draft lottery twice in their franchise's history. Antetokounmpo has two years remaining on his current contract, plus a player option worth $62.8 million for the 2027-2028 season.
