ESPN Star's Concerning Statement on LeBron James' Health
LeBron James isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies, but one ESPN analyst is worried about his health.
Former Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins believes LeBron is not fully healthy.
"Here's the most important thing, LeBron James is not healthy. LeBron James is not healthy. I think he's probably 70-75%," Perkins stated on First Take.
LeBron missed seven games from March 10th to March 20th with a groin strain. He returned to the lineup on March 22, a 146-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers are 1-3 since LeBron returned to the court, including a buzzer-beating loss to the Bulls in Chicago on Thursday.
“The Lakers are in trouble. The Lakers are in trouble,” Perkins stated. “That was a game [on Thursday] that they needed to win, and they were supposed to win."
LeBron is averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.5 rebounds in the games since his return. He is just 1-13 from three during this current stretch and shooting 42% overall from the field. He's playing 36 minutes per game, which is slightly up from his average of 35 minutes per game in the season.
Perkins and his First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith aren't the most reliable narrators when it comes to the Lakers star. Perkins previously revealed that LeBron blocked him on social media after he said something negative on social media. Perkins responded by blocking James' number.