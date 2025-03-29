New Starting Lineup Announced Due to Injury in Pelicans-Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans will be as shorthanded as ever as they face off against a Golden State Warriors team returning to full strength as Steph Curry returns to the lineup.
While the Warriors will be playing their usual healthy lineup, the New Orleans Pelicans will be playing a very makeshift one.
The Warriors' starting lineup: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green.
The Pelicans' starting lineup: Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Yves MIssi
The New Orleans Pelicans will be forced into this lineup due to a wide array of injuries, the team is missing practically their entire starting lineup.
The following players are missing for the Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Boston.
No one is expecting the New Orleans Pelicans to defeat the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. However, that can't be the mindset that the Warriors play with after losing back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
Even though the Pelicans are shorthanded, the Warriors have to play like the more desperate team in order to come out with the win. Quite frankly, Golden State is the more desperate team and needs to win to stay out of the play-in tournament.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday night.
