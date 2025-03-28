Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is again battling injuries as the season ends.
The Pelicans have nine games remaining in the regular season before the team regroups to figure out what went wrong in a year that started with so much optimism. Williamson has been impressive when he's played, but he again is troubled with lingering injuries.
The two-time all-star has missed the past three games with back soreness after he took a hard fall in last week's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williamson has also suffered hamstring, calf, ankle, and back injuries this season. New Orleans released their injury report for Friday's game, and Zion is listed on it.
Williamson will miss his fourth straight game because of his back. With nine games remaining, he will play fewer than 40 games in a season for the fourth time in his six-year career. He's shown flashes of brilliance this year, averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks and recording the first two triple-doubles of his career.
The former Duke standout signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans in 2022 but has yet to appear in a playoff game despite New Orleans making the playoffs in two of their last three seasons. ESPN's Tim MacMahon still revealed there would be "significant interest" from other teams if the Pelicans were to make him available via trade.
New Orleans traded former all-star Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors earlier this season, and the Pelicans are scheduled for a top draft choice in next year's NBA Draft. If New Orleans decides to go in full rebuild mode, then Williamson could be on the move.
Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST.
