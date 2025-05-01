Ex-NBA Champion Calls Out Lakers Coach JJ Redick After Playoff Elimination
The NBA playoff matchups for the second round are starting to shape up, and they won't include the Los Angeles Lakers after they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in their first-round series. Despite having two of the league's best players in LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers now head into the offseason with multiple needs to address.
While there were many storylines around the Lakers this season, one of the biggest ones was the coaching of first-year head coach JJ Redick. A former NBA veteran who had transitioned into media, Redick led the team to 50 wins in his first season, but had a disappointing postseason. Talking on the Lakers Thursday night, former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins didn't hold back on Redick.
"I’m JJ Redick, I know basketball more than anybody in the world...I never want to do this and blame this series on one individual, but I have to blame this series on JJ Redick," Perkins said after the Lakers' Game 5 loss to Minnesota.
Perkins went on to bash Redick's adjustments and rotations, an area in which Redick was criticized by a reporter during the pre-game press conference before Game 5. While Redick will be looking for more help at the center position this offseason, he'll also have to learn more as a coach, based on what Perkins said.
The Lakers aren't set to have any true centers on their roster heading into next season, and the pressure to add quality at the position is at an all-time high.
