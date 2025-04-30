ESPN Star's Harsh Truth on LeBron James Before Lakers-Timberwolves
Will the Los Angeles Lakers extend their season on Wednesday night?
After blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead in Game 4, LeBron James and the Lakers find themselves on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 in their Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers head coach, J.J. Reddick seemingly didn't trust any of his bench players as he trotted out James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Rui Hachimura for the entire 24-minutes of the game's second-half.
At age 40 and in season 21 of his legendary career, perhaps playing 46 of a possible 48 minutes reared it's face when James only shot the ball twice in the entirety of the fourth quarter in Game 4.
Reddick's lack of substitutions was ridiculed by fans and media members following the Lakers' Game 4 collapse, with ESPN's Kendrick Perkins going as far as saying James' exhaustion was the reason he wasn't able to play defense at a high-level as well as only managing to get two shots up for the entire fourth quarter.
"There's two sides to basketball, right, because if you were worried about the defensive side of things, then you would've known how hard it is to go up in the trenches and battle with big folks like LeBron James is having to do with Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels," Perkins said.
"It takes a toll on you, that's the reason LeBron James only had two shots in the fourth quarter...he was tired! How about using Jared Vanderbilt to apply some of that same pressure on Anthony Edwards, because he wasn't tired for the last 24 minutes, he actually elevated his game. So, again, use your bench, you gotta think about the other side of the basketball floor."
James, 40, has continued to delay Father Time in year 21. The 2003 first overall pick is averaging 24.4 points per game to go along with 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest, while leading the Lakers to the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
The Lakers' season is on the line when they host the Timberwolves in Game 5, tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.