Ex-NBA Champion Reveals Reason Behind Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Drama
The NBA offseason has gotten to the point where all the focus is on the "Big Four" restricted free agents, as Chicago's Josh Giddey, Brooklyn's Cam Thomas, Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes, and Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga are all seeking new deals, but the teams have different ideas on what contracts they want to hand out.
While Giddey is the player of the four most likely to return to his team, there's truly no telling what could happen as these negotiations continue. As for the Golden State Warriors, Kuminga's contract situation has affected their other free agent deals, holding them back from making much-needed moves to their roster's depth.
Are The Warriors Giving Up On Kuminga?
The 22-year-old forward for Golden State has had an interesting career, especially this past season. Kuminga went from replacing Draymond Green in the starting lineup to receiving DNPs during the postseason. Now, he's been rumored to be dealt in numerous sign-and-trades, with both the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings being reported.
While there are varying opinions on what level Kuminga can reach as a player, the reality is that his true potential might not be reached as a Warrior. According to NBA Champion and ex-New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins, he believes there's one glaring reason as to why Golden State might be giving up on the talented forward.
Kendrick Perkins' Stance
"Steve Kerr never embraced Jonathan Kuminga, right? Bob Myers drafted Jonathan Kuminga," Perkins shared, implying that Kuminga was Myers' guy, and not Kerr's. Perkins went on to say during the Road Trippin' podcast that Brandin Podziemski has gotten more of an opportunity since he was drafted under the new regime with Mike Dunleavy.
"And I think it has something to do with who drafted the guy," Perkins later added, doubling down on his point. Podziemski has been a stellar role player for Golden State through two seasons, especially after the All-Star break this past season when he averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds on 43.8% shooting from three.
Kuminga Vs. Post-Bob Myers Draft Selections
Looking into Perkins' point, the Golden State Warriors have drafted three players since Mike Dunleavy took over as the general manager: Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2023 and Quinten Post in 2024. Podziemski has by far seen the most game time out of the three, but all three players earned more starts than Kuminga this past season.
It's clear that Kuminga has the talent, but to Perkins' point, he wasn't drafted by this current regime. However, neither was Moses Moody, and he was in the team's starting lineup for the final 28 games of the regular season.
