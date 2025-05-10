Ex-NBA Champion's Strong Anthony Edwards Statement After Warriors-Wolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves evened up their second-round series with the Golden State Warriors after a 117-93 victory in Game 2. Golden State played without superstar guard Steph Curry, who strained his hamstring during the second quarter of Game 1 and is expected to miss at least one week.
Minnesota took advantage of the Curry-less Warriors, with their star forward Anthony Edwards playing a game-high 34 minutes. Edwards filled up the box score with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and a game-high +21 on the court. Former New Orleans Pelicans center and ESPN star Kendrick Perkins praised the young Wolves star for his performance on Thursday night.
"Leadership. He's the best young leader in the game", Perkins said of the Edwards. "He's setting the tone not just with his scoring, but he's setting the tone for how to play the game of basketball the right way." The former No. 1 overall pick is trying to get his Timberwolves team to the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row.
Edwards is becoming a strong candidate for emerging as the new face of the NBA. The former No. 1 overall pick defeated LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Last year, the Edwards-led Wolves beat Kevin Durant and the Suns in the first round and then Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.
Game 3 of the series shifts to San Francisco for the next two games before returning to Minneapolis for the pivotal Game 5.
