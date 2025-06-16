Ex-NBA Champion Urges Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Surprise Team
Teams across the NBA were bracing this offseason to potentially see two-time MVP and NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo request a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks after finishing his 12th season with the franchise with a first-round exit. However, reports seem to be leaning toward the Bucks retaining the star, but that doesn't mean things won't change before the start of the season.
When rumblings first came out that Antetokounmpo could be on the move, teams like the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors were identified as target destinations. However, according to ex-New Orleans Pelicans center and ESPN star Kendrick Perkins, one Eastern Conference team should be trying to pry Giannis away from Milwaukee.
"Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and Cade [Cunningham] in Detroit, come on now, we're talking about moving the needle. That puts them right there in the championship conversation. They become legit title contenders if Giannis Antetokounmpo goes to Detroit," Perkins said while appearing on the 'Road Trippin' Show'.
The Pistons had a hard-fought first-round series against the New York Knicks this season, but that ended in six games as the Knicks proved to be too much. However, the Pistons were without their star guard in Jaden Ivey, and still have tons of room to grow as a young team.
In order for Detroit to pull off a trade for Antetokounmpo, they'd likely have to part with two of Jaden Ivey, Ron Holland, Ausar Thompson, or Jalen Duren to get the deal done. However, with the state of the Eastern Conference as it is now, acquiring the two-time MVP to play with one of the league's top point guards would push them to the top of the conference.
